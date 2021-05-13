TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 33,500 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,182,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $49,601,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PK. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.