TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Huntsman comprises about 0.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.09% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 12,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,929. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.