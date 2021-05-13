TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Shares of 151,500 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

