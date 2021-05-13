Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $534,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 635,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

