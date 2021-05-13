iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

CMF opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

