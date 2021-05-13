Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Surgalign stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Get Surgalign alerts:

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.