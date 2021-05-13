RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,836. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

