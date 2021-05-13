Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,233 shares of company stock worth $264,236,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

