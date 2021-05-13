Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $681.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.10 and a 200-day moving average of $635.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.