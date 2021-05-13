Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $9,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,507,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $246.62 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

