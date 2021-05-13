Asset Dedication LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,342.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $888.62 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,408.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

