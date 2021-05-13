Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

