Ellevest Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

