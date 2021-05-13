MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $258,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $106.55 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

