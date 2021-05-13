Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $262.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $173.37 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68.

