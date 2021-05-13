Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Plans Not Available Dividend of $1.38

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.375 per share on Thursday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

