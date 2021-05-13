Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

