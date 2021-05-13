Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cameco by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,925,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.