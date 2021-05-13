Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%.

NYSE TSQ opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

TSQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

