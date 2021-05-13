$0.52 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 281,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

