International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

