International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

