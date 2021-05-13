CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSP stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

