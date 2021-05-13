Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.94 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Modefi has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $687,532.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00003788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00087210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.24 or 0.01109746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00113200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,019,052 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

