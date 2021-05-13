Sether Price Down 10.8% Over Last 24 Hours (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $9,695.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00087210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.24 or 0.01109746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00113200 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Sether Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.