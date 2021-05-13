(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166 ($2.17).

