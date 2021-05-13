Theodore Peter Janulis Buys 20,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GCI stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $662.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after buying an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Gannett by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

