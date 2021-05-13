Adam Dubas Sells 10,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

