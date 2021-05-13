Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti Sells 475 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Rizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

