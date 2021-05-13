Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

