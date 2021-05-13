MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.90 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $168.33 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,393.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.41 or 0.07624869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,277.15 or 0.02534376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00639763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00180563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00796190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.28 or 0.00639526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.00616828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006880 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

