Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $131.00 at Truist Securities

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

JACK stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.73. 9,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

