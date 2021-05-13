Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Z from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Z stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Z has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

