Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,507 ($32.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,517. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,438.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,298.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders acquired 963 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,270 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

