Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.12% from the stock’s current price.

GEM traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.69 ($0.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of £101.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.71.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.