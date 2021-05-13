Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis Purchases 15,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

