NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVA. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$575.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

