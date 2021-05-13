FY2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 433,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

