FY2021 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

MSGS stock opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

