FY2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lifted by Truist Securiti

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

