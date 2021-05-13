ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $34.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.95% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

