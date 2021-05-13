4,601 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.