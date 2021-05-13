Ieq Capital LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 89,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $363.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.72 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.46.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.