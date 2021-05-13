Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 135,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

