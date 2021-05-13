Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 3.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.04. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,867. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.