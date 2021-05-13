Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $557.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

