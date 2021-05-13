Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 24,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,728,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.