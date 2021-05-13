Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 3,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

