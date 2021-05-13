Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,441 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

