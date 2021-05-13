Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $164.92 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 47,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

