Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

